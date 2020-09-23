Heavy smoke and bad weather delayed the rescue of the occupants of an airplane that went down Sunday, Sept. 13 near Loon Creek.
“The smoke definitely didn’t help the situation,” Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy and Search and Rescue Coordinator Shade Rosenkrance said of smoke from multiple wildfires.
Search and Rescue Coordinator for the Idaho Division of Aeronautics Tim Steffen contacted local search crews. Steffen learned of the downed Cessna 172, a small, single-engine plane, after pilots from several other planes flying over Central Idaho called in, saying they heard mayday calls over the radio and an emergency beacon going off.
“Real early on we knew it wasn’t a false alarm,” Steffen said.
“The occupants had only minor injuries — so scrapes and bruises,” Rosenkrance said. “Other than that they were fine.”
Rosenkrance and Steffen said the search took a long time because of poor visibility. Steffen, who eventually located the downed aircraft from the air using its distress signals and mayday calls, said the wildfire smoke was thick.
Searchers considered sending in an air rescue unit when they found the plane’s occupants, Rosenkrance said, but the bad weather and smoke put that notion out of their heads. Rosenkrance said he can’t be certain, but it wouldn’t surprise him if the heavy smoke adversely affected the pilot and caused the crash.
Rosenkrance said Sheriff Stu Lumpkin gave the approval to go get the stranded people by foot, and Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to the call. Because the hike to the plane would take several hours, and because they were in stable condition, Rosenkrance said rescuers decided to wait till Monday to head in. Search and Rescue workers set out early Sept. 14. Rosenkrance said they met at Loon Creek at about noon and after making sure everyone was OK, the rescuers led the occupants back to the vehicles and then to Stanley.
Steffen said the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. He doesn’t know what caused the crash, just that the plane’s occupants did everything right once they hit the ground.
“As strange as it is to say, there are some people who will wander off from the crash site,” Steffen said. “These people stayed put and waited for us.”