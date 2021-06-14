New hangars might be allowed at the Mackay Airport soon if City Council members come up with a contract and fee schedule for potential lessees, according to Mayor Wayne Olsen. Requirements, setbacks and fees are under review because the city has been getting more requests related to airport hangars, Olsen said. Council members discussed the topic at their May meeting because a man who owns hangars near Hailey wants to build hangars on his property south of Mackay. Hangar construction at the airport has been on the back burner as the Mackay council addressed more pressing projects in the last several years, Olsen said. New hangars could bring more air traffic to Mackay, he said, which could help the town in the long run. There’s plenty of room at the airport, but Olsen wants to be sure people don’t build hangars and use them as storage sheds. To help avoid that situation, Olsen suggests allowing only one auto at a time in a hangar with an airplane and not connecting hangars to water and sewer services. As the council moves forward with hangar discussions, they’ll consider such issues as building size, color and type, Olsen said. Council members said they don’t want to push out airport events like Wings Over Mackay, a show for remote-controlled aircraft held each August in Mackay.
