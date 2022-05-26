The three elected Custer County officials who were unopposed in their bids for re-election May 17 easily garnered the bulk of the votes cast in the Republican primary election.

Lura Baker received 1,198 votes to remain in office as the county clerk. Allicyn Latimer received 1,163 votes in her bid for county treasurer. And, Jacquel Bruno tallied 1,132 votes in her bid for re-election to the county assessor post.

The three incumbent Republicans who faced opponents in the May 17 Republican primary election all received more votes than their challengers, according to official election results from the Custer County Clerk’s Office.

County Coroner Chad Workman of Challis tallied 792 votes to 375 cast for his opponent, Charlotte Wells, of Mackay. Wells received more votes than Workman in the Mackay precinct — 60 — to 42 for Workman. But he was favored by more voters in every other county precinct.

Steve Smith held on to the District 3 county commission spot, garnering 668 votes to 579 for his opponent Loy Pehrson Jr. Both men live in Mackay. Pehrson won two precincts: the Leslie precinct with 116 votes to 105 for Smith and the Stanley precinct with 28 votes, compared to 10 for Smith.

Randy Corgatell garnered 666 votes to 564 cast for opponent John Keppner in the county commission District 2 race. Both men live in Challis. Keppner won four precincts — Stanley with 19 votes, compared to 18 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 2 with 71 votes, compared to 62 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 1 with 109 votes to 102 cast for Corgatelli; and Challis with 97 votes, compared to 94 cast for Corgatelli.

All six incumbents advance to the general election, where only Corgatelli faces a challenger. Adam Marvel of Stanley filed as an independent for the county commission District 2 seat. Independent candidates don’t appear on primary election ballots in Idaho because it’s not a party and primary elections are party-specific. Other candidates could still stage write-in campaigns for the Nov. 8 general election.

The precinct vote breakdowns in the three contested races were:

Challis

Workman 104; Wells 50

Smith 104; Pehrson 79

Keppner 97; Corgatelli 94

Round Valley 1

Workman 153; Wells 54

Smith 117; Pehrson 96

Keppner 109; Corgatelli 102

Round Valley 2

Workman 96; Wells 33

Smith 70; Pehrson 60

Keppner 71; Corgatelli 62

Mackay

Wells 60; Workman 42

Smith 66; Pehrson 46

Corgatelli 62; Keppner, 41

Leslie

Workman 93; Wells 87

Pehrson 116; Smith 105

Corgatelli 121; Keppner 80

Battleground

Workman 43; Wells 18

Smith 40; Pehrson 35

Corgatelli 44; Keppner 29

Sunol

Workman 22; Wells 8

Smith 18; Pehrson 12

Corgatelli 19; Keppner 12

Clayton

Workman 37; Wells 11

Smith 35; Pehrson 18

Corgatelli 32; Keppner 23

Stanley

Workman 22; Wells 14

Pehrson 28; Smith 10

Keppner 19; Corgatelli 18

Absentee

Workman 144; Wells 40

Smith 103; Pehrson 89

Corgatelli 112; Keppner 83

