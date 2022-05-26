The three elected Custer County officials who were unopposed in their bids for re-election May 17 easily garnered the bulk of the votes cast in the Republican primary election.
Lura Baker received 1,198 votes to remain in office as the county clerk. Allicyn Latimer received 1,163 votes in her bid for county treasurer. And, Jacquel Bruno tallied 1,132 votes in her bid for re-election to the county assessor post.
The three incumbent Republicans who faced opponents in the May 17 Republican primary election all received more votes than their challengers, according to official election results from the Custer County Clerk’s Office.
County Coroner Chad Workman of Challis tallied 792 votes to 375 cast for his opponent, Charlotte Wells, of Mackay. Wells received more votes than Workman in the Mackay precinct — 60 — to 42 for Workman. But he was favored by more voters in every other county precinct.
Steve Smith held on to the District 3 county commission spot, garnering 668 votes to 579 for his opponent Loy Pehrson Jr. Both men live in Mackay. Pehrson won two precincts: the Leslie precinct with 116 votes to 105 for Smith and the Stanley precinct with 28 votes, compared to 10 for Smith.
Randy Corgatell garnered 666 votes to 564 cast for opponent John Keppner in the county commission District 2 race. Both men live in Challis. Keppner won four precincts — Stanley with 19 votes, compared to 18 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 2 with 71 votes, compared to 62 for Corgatelli; Round Valley 1 with 109 votes to 102 cast for Corgatelli; and Challis with 97 votes, compared to 94 cast for Corgatelli.
All six incumbents advance to the general election, where only Corgatelli faces a challenger. Adam Marvel of Stanley filed as an independent for the county commission District 2 seat. Independent candidates don’t appear on primary election ballots in Idaho because it’s not a party and primary elections are party-specific. Other candidates could still stage write-in campaigns for the Nov. 8 general election.
The precinct vote breakdowns in the three contested races were:
Challis
Workman 104; Wells 50
Smith 104; Pehrson 79
Keppner 97; Corgatelli 94
Round Valley 1
Workman 153; Wells 54
Smith 117; Pehrson 96
Keppner 109; Corgatelli 102
Round Valley 2
Workman 96; Wells 33
Smith 70; Pehrson 60
Keppner 71; Corgatelli 62
Mackay
Wells 60; Workman 42
Smith 66; Pehrson 46
Corgatelli 62; Keppner, 41
Leslie
Workman 93; Wells 87
Pehrson 116; Smith 105
Corgatelli 121; Keppner 80
Battleground
Workman 43; Wells 18
Smith 40; Pehrson 35
Corgatelli 44; Keppner 29
Sunol
Workman 22; Wells 8
Smith 18; Pehrson 12
Corgatelli 19; Keppner 12
Clayton
Workman 37; Wells 11
Smith 35; Pehrson 18
Corgatelli 32; Keppner 23
Stanley
Workman 22; Wells 14
Pehrson 28; Smith 10
Keppner 19; Corgatelli 18
Absentee
Workman 144; Wells 40
Smith 103; Pehrson 89
Corgatelli 112; Keppner 83