Allied Builders Supply and Lemhi Lumber have been purchased by the owners of Massa Home Center in Hamilton, Montana.
Jeff and Deanna Wolfe, owners of Massa Home Center, announced the acquisitions in early January. The sales were completed on Dec. 17, 2020, Jeff told the Messenger in an interview. There are no plans to change the names of the Idaho stores, which Jeff pointed out are “well established” businesses in their respective communities. Some Massa employees from Hamilton with homeowner and contractor sales experience will move to Idaho to work at the stores, but no massive personnel changes are planned, Wolfe said.
Brenda Sakellaridis, the manager of Allied, has said she’d eventually like to step back from management duties and work the front counter, he said. Dawn Aldous remains the acting manager of Lemhi Lumber, a post she’s held for a couple of months.
Nor will there be any major changes made to either store, Wolfe said. The biggest difference customers will notice is increased access to more products at lower prices, he said.
The Idaho stores haven’t had the same level of access to distributors as the Wolfes have at the Bitterroot Valley store, Wolfe said. That access is now here with the ownership change. Because he purchases higher volumes of products for the Hamilton store, those bulk purchases will carry over to the Challis and Salmon stores, which means lower prices on some merchandise. Massa is the largest lumber yard in the Bitterroot Valley, Wolfe said.
“We’re excited about bringing a broader range of products into Custer and Lemhi counties at a better price,” he said. The Wolfes realize that consumers want to support their local businesses, including Allied and Lemhi Lumber, but “they want to be able to do it at affordable prices.”
Basically, he said, he and his wife “want Lemhi and Allied to continue what they do and add to what they do in the two communities.
“We’re not just flipping a switch,” he said. “It’s a process. We are prioritizing things. But we have a great foundation to work on.”
The Wolfes are proud supports of many youth activities in the Hamilton area and plan to offer that support in Idaho, he said. They’ve been “really involved in a bunch of organizations, most are around kids,” Wolfe said.
The Wolfes plan to spend time in Custer and Lemhi counties, visiting at least monthly, he said. They have owned Massa Home Center since 2012 and operated it since 2004. Deanna’s parents, Mike and Linda Massa, started the home center in 1979. The Wolfes have two daughters, Gwen and Josie.
Allied Builders Supply has operated in Challis since 1949 and Lemhi Lumber opened in Salmon in 1939.