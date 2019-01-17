Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary has rescued 379 animals since the facility opened on 10 acres north of Challis in July 2017.
At the end of 2018, the private, nonprofit no-kill animal shelter had received nearly $143,000 in grants and donations, logged nearly 2,000 volunteer hours and found homes for 207 dogs, 164 cats, four rabbits and three horses, founder and CEO Tirzah Stuart reports in her latest newsletter. While that sounds successful, there is always a need for more volunteers, donations and families to adopt cuddly critters, Stuart said.
During the holidays, kindhearted people donated $18,000, some perhaps looking for a tax write-off, and others who wanted to help the 33 resident animals then living at the shelter. That might sound like a lot of money, Stuart said, but expenses are high. It costs about $10,000 to operate the animal sanctuary each month.
The number of cats and dogs housed at the facility fluctuates. It is currently down a bit since homes were found for 11 cats during the holidays in part due to a grant from The Coach Works collision repair shop in Salmon. That allowed sanctuary staff to waive the cat adoption fee at the holidays.
“That felt like a Christmas miracle!” Stuart wrote to volunteers.
An anonymous donor purchased a dozen Karunda beds for dogs that keep dogs off the kennel floor. They’re soft, but made of such strong materials even the chewiest canine can’t tear them apart and swallow pieces, she said.
Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary staff, board members and other volunteers will host the third annual fundraising dinner, auction and dance Saturday evening, March 16, at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center in Mackay. That’s so supporters in south Custer County won’t have to drive so far this year, Stuart said.
The sanctuary recently raised its dog adoption fee to $70, Stuart said, while cats and rabbits remain at $40. “Every animal that is adopted out has been vetted, vaccinated, de-wormed, spayed or neutered, evaluated for good and bad behaviors and personality and socialized,” Stuart said. “We feel that $70 is still a very reasonable price.” Elsewhere in Idaho, adoption fees range from $80 to $300, she said.
HIAS is looking for a volunteer photographer to come in once a week to photograph adoptable animals. Bev Lewis and Laycee Cutler have been taking photos, but Lewis winters in the Virgin Islands and Cutler has other obligations this winter.
HIAS can now accept automatic monthly donations via its website. A portion of proceeds from each purchase made online at AmazonSmile goes to the sanctuary. Volunteers are always needed and welcome at the shelter, Stuart said. The shelter is at 2948 U.S. Highway 93. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The phone number is 208-879-6500.