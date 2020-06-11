Volunteers and visitors are allowed back in the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary building, but Director Tirzah Stuart said only five people will be allowed in the building at a time. The office is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
“We still have to be cautious,” Stuart said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re encouraging masks and trying to be careful with money.”
Customers who are buying pet supplies are asked to pay in some fashion besides cash, Stuart said, to limit contamination. People can board their animals at the sanctuary, she said, noting new health guidelines won’t alter boarding procedures.
Only one or two employees will work at the same time, to limit the number of people in the office. When they are in the office, Stuart said workers and volunteers will sterilize and clean the sanctuary, which is something they’re accustomed to.
“Already, we have pretty rigid sterilization so the animals don’t get sick,” Stuart said.
Stuart feels lucky that the sanctuary had plenty of sanitation materials and medical equipment on hand when shopping sprees by worried consumers caused shortages.
Stuart encouraged volunteers to return and spend time with the animals, but she understands some people won’t feel comfortable doing that until the pandemic ends. Reopening the Tuesday after Memorial Day, Stuart said the volunteers who have returned are happy to be back.
“I know I was dying to get back,” Stuart said.