Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary workers and volunteers brought in more than $10,000 at the fundraising dinner, auction and dance earlier this month. That broke the previous record by about $1,000.
“It’s amazing,” sanctuary President Tirzah Stuart said. “We have such a supportive community.”
Stuart said part of the money will go to the sanctuary’s spay-and-neuter program for feral cats in Challis, but the rest will go into the sanctuary’s general fund. Some of the money might allow the addition of horse facilities to the sanctuary as has been talked about for a few years.
The big auction item this year, a motorhome donated to the sanctuary, sold for $850, less than the $1,000 Stuart had hoped it would garner in the auction.
The big price still got the auction off to a rolling start. The auction picked up steam when a hot-ticket item was put on the block. Bearing a sign that stated the starting bid would be $100, a pack of toilet paper turned out be be a big winner for the sanctuary. Stuart said the toilet paper became a running joke, as buyers who bought the pack repeatedly returned it to be sold again, making jokes about the coronavirus along the way.
“It was really fun,” Stuart said. “We probably made a couple hundred dollars off the toilet paper.”
Rocky Knopp, Linda King, Julie Oerke, Amanda Bailey and Glenn Haight were all recognized at this year’s event, for their efforts to help the sanctuary.
Stuart was glad people in Challis were able to have fun at the fundraiser, given the status of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally worried people wouldn’t show up to a public event because of the virus, Stuart said she was pleasantly surprised when people started walking through the door.