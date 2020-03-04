A fundraiser for the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 in Challis.
The event features a dinner and auction, with a big item on the table — an RV that was donated to the sanctuary.
Dinner starts at 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall and is followed by the auction. Sanctuary President Tirzah Stuart said alongside the RV there will be a saddle, a free plane ride, lots of art, gift baskets from local businesses and other donated items up for grabs at the auction. Tickets for dinner, which includes barbecue chicken and tri-tip beef, are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.
“We invite the whole community to have fun, eat well and donate,” Stuart said.
The RV is the largest item they have auctioned off since sanctuary workers began hosting the community event. It weighs in at 18,000 pounds and measures 31 feet long.
Stuart said the vehicle was donated by Stanley resident John Graham. When she picked it up from Graham she was happy to see that it runs well and has good tires, despite years of inactivity. She conceded the interior needs a “tune up.” Several pieces of furniture are either in disrepair or missing and the vehicle needs to be wiped clean. But Stuart said that is a possible selling point.
“It might be a fun project for someone,” she said.
Stuart considered repairing and keeping the RV for the sanctuary, but after doing the math she realized it wasn’t cost effective. It was then she realized someone who had the time and resources might want the fixer-upper.
Funds from this year’s fundraiser will go back into the community, Stuart said. Money will be set aside for a feral cat spay-and-neuter program. She said feral cats have been a consistent problem in Challis and fundraisers like the banquet and auction allow sanctuary staff to decrease the number of cats wandering Challis.