With three new potential board members signing up to help run the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary after last week’s open house, Treasurer Michelle Christianson deemed the event a success after only 30 minutes.
“That’s the kind of support we need to take care of these animals,” Christianson said.
Sanctuary Chairman Todd Adams agreed and said the potential board members, and several new volunteers who want to spend time with the animals, came at the right time. Many of people who volunteer at the sanctuary are elderly, he said, and several board members plan to retire soon from their posts.
Kimberly Pierson, who signed up to be a board member, said she’s eager to help out. An animal lover, Pierson has spent years training dogs and has worked with the sanctuary on several occasions.
“I like what they’re doing here, but no one is perfect,” Pierson said. “It’s a good idea to add variety and new ideas.”
Pierson said if she gets to be a board member, she’ll take it slow at first. She’s familiar with how to treat and take care of animals, but she wants to get her foot in the door before taking on too much responsibility. Her main advantage is she knows the local pet-owning community. Many people in the area have come to her for advice on training and breed recommendations, which are things people don’t pay enough attention to when getting a pet, Pierson said.
One of the most important things about helping someone chose a pet is making sure that person can take care of the animal’s needs beyond food and shelter, according to Pierson. There have been several times people have come to her saying they want a big dog, like a German shepherd or pit bull, and Pierson said she had to recommend something else based on their lifestyles.
“You really got work with them and burn some of that energy,” she said. “Most people really just want a couch dog.”
Sanctuary Director Tirzah Stuart said she’s happy people like Pierson showed up to the open house and threw their names in the ring. As she ran around showing the shelter off to visitors, Stuart said the fresh help will keep the place running as it continues to support local animals.