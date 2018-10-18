Challis matriarch Madge Yacomella has again rallied the troops of local cooks and helpers to serve a traditional harvest dinner at Challis Community Church at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.
Yacomella’s famous homemade rolls, along with turkey, ham, desserts, salads, side dishes and more are on the menu. Admission is by donation. Proceeds go toward restoration of the church’s bell tower. Donations last year averaged $10 per meal, but some people chipped in $20 per plate or more. About $1,500 was raised to fix the bell and help cover church operations and maintenance costs.
Earlier this year, volunteers fixed the bell so it now rings. Plans are now underway to restore the bell tower to its original, early 20th-century condition.
Tickets will be sold and drawings held for several gift baskets featuring food items and arts and crafts such as handmade pillows.
All the baking, food preparation, turkey carving, cooking, dishwashing and cleanup would be impossible without the annual army of volunteers, Yacomella said.
“This is the only big thing we have to keep our church going,” she says of the annual fundraiser.