An appeal of Custer County’s decision to allow operation of an airstrip on property within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The hearing, before the county commissioners, begins at 7 p.m. at the Challis Community Event Center. People may comment in person at the hearing after signing in at the meeting. Or people can submit written comments at that hearing, as long as the document is no larger than one side of an 8.5x11 sheet of paper, in at least 12-point type or legibly hand written. Written comments may be submitted in advance. Those comments are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 and should be mailed to the Planning and Zoning Office at 801 Main, Challis, ID 83226 or emailed to jclemenhagen@co.custer.id.us.
The hearing is in response to an appeal of the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission’s issuance of a conditional use permit to Mike Boren and Amanda Boren for the airstrip at their ranch near Stanley. A group of Custer County landowners who live near the Hell Roaring Ranch created a new group, Friends of the SNRA, which filed the appeal. A main point of their appeal is that the planning and zoning commission members disregarded letters of opposition from 65 of Boren’s neighbors.
According to the county’s hearing procedures, people who want to speak at the public hearing must sign in at the hearing with their name and address and indicate “support or opposition to the application.”
The appeal hearing follows a specific order, established by the county in 2008. The people who appealed the permit speak first and are limited to 15 minutes. Commissioners may ask questions of the speaker. The planning and zoning administrator then provides testimony about the issue. Again, commissioners may question Administrator Jessica Clemenhagen if they choose. People who support the appeal are allowed 5 minutes each to speak. People who oppose the appeal are given 5 minutes each to speak. The people who appealed may be allowed rebuttal time of 15 minutes and could be questioned again by county commissioners.
County commissioners may call any other witnesses to speak that they deem necessary.
Once all testimony is submitted, the commissioners discuss the evidence before one of them makes a motion to approve or deny the appeal, “giving reasons for the motion.” County commissioners must render a written decision “within a reasonable time after the date of the hearing.”