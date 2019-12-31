Appeals to the Supreme Court are pending in an ongoing court case against convicted murderer Mark Wilson.
Wilson’s attorney, Dave Cannon, has appealed two rulings by Judge Joel Tingey in the case in which Wilson was found guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Tingey sentenced Wilson on Oct. 31, 2019, to a term of three to 12 years in prison and assessed $1,745.50 in fines and fees on that possession charge.
On Nov. 8, 2019, Cannon filed appeals of the sentence, asking if the court had erred in denying a motion for acquittal for lack of sufficient legal proof at the first trial on the matter and whether the court erred in denying a motion to dismiss the charge under the “vindictive prosecution” legal theory. Cannon also asks whether the court erred in ordering the prison sentence to be served consecutive to the 30 years to life sentence that Wilson received after he was found guilty of first-degree murder. Lastly, Cannon asks the Supreme Court to assess whether the prosecutor’s handling of the case against Wilson was appropriate.
On Nov. 12, 2019, Cannon filed a motion for a sentence reduction of the three- to 12-year prison term, and asked that the shorter sentence be served concurrently with the time for the murder conviction.
Tingey denied the request to reduce the sentence on Nov. 25, 2019, prompting Cannon to amend his notice of appeal to the Supreme Court asking the justices to evaluate both the Nov. 4 and Nov. 25 decisions by Tingey.
Wilson, 55, was sentenced to prison for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of life in July, after a jury on June 5, 2019, found him guilty of killing Challis resident Pat Brown. The shooting death occurred March 24, 2018, at Brown’s rural Challis home, where Wilson also lived.
That prison sentence includes time for an enhancement charge against Wilson.
In the murder case, Judge Stevan Thompson on Nov. 19, 2019, denied a Sept. 6, 2019, request by attorney James Archibald to reduce the 30 years to life sentence, that asked whether it was proper to allow evidence that Wilson was a convicted felon when he killed Brown.
Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson objected to Archibald’s motion.