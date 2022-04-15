In spite of wet weather this week in much of central Idaho, water watchers say snowpack throughout the state will lilely peak below normal this year.
The April 1 snow survey from the Natural Resources Conservation Service said snowmelt began several weeks earlier than normal in almost all areas south of the Clearwater Basin. Some 82 percent of Idaho is considered to be in at least moderate drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“Depending on upcoming weather, much of Idaho is poised to enter another summer with below normal streamflow and concerns about adequate irrigation supply, Danny Tappa wrote in the monthly state report. “This winter seems to be a bust for water supply. After the early January storms the spigot turned off with little increase to snowpack” south of the Clearwater basin.
Warm temperatures and little snow accumulation in March led to spring snowmelt starting between four and 30 days earlier than normal in Idaho. Tappa voiced worry about irrigation demand beginning early and preventing reservoirs from filling.
“Water users should prepare for a short irrigation season and curtailments,” Tappa said. Reservoir storage throughout Idaho is below normal.
The surface water supply index predicts that many basins, including the Big Lost, Little Lost, Big Wood and Little Wood, will experience water supply shortages.
Total water year precipitation in some basins is a bit better, he said. Most Idaho basins are at 90 percent of normal. The Big Wood is at 83 percent of normal, the Salmon basin is at 87 percent of normal and the Little Lost is around 80 percent of normal.
March precipitation in the Big Lost, Big Wood and Little Wood basins was about 20 percent of normal while the Little Lost got about 45 percent of its normal March precipitation. Only about 1 inch of snow water equivalent was recorded in the Lost and Wood basins between Jan. 9 and early April, Tappa reported, “which is far less than the 6 to 7 inches typically accumulated in that period.”
Snowpack in the Lost and Wood basins is registering only 60 to 75 percent of normal and snow is already melting.
Mackay Reservoir is holding 74 percent of its normal capacity. Little Wood Reservoir is at 88 percent but Magic Reservoir has only 43 percent of its normal water total.
The Salmon basin is registering near-normal precipitation and snowpack, Tappa said. About 1.5 inches of precipitation fell in the basin last month, which is 56 percent of normal March moisture. The April 1 snowpack is 76 percent of normal. But water year total precipitation is 87 percent of normal. Snowmelt is expected several weeks earlier than normal.
The Climate Prediction Center indicates cool conditions across Idaho this month, which could slow down snowmelt, Tappa said. The spring outlook calls for slightly above average temperatures and below average precipitation and the summer outlook calls for hotter and drier conditions than normal in all of Idaho.