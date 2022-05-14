A wet, cold April throughout most of Idaho “brought sighs of relief” to water watchers with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, they reported in the May 1 Idaho water supply outlook report.
The April 1 snow survey said peak snowpack had likely come early to Idaho. But a month later, colder-than-usual temperatures slowed down snowmelt runoff and snowpack continued to build at higher elevations, Danny Tappa wrote in the May 1 report. However, he cautioned, snowpack is still well below normal across all Idaho basins. His report was filed before early May snow and rain storms in much of Idaho.
While April was wet in the West Central, Owyhee and Upper Snake basins and the western half of the Panhandle, it was drier than normal in the Lost, Wood, Pend Oreille-Kootenai and Southern Snake basins, the report states. Snowmelt has slowed in much of Idaho, resulting in lower streamflow this month.
“Despite April’s welcome reprieve, the big picture hasn’t changed significantly,” the report states. Peak snowpack in all basins is below normal. With irrigation deliveries now underway and reduced snowmelt runoff, reservoir fill rates have slowed down and irrigation water supplies will likely remain constrained.
Water supply shortages are expected in the Big and Little Lost basins as well in the Big Wood basin in Central Idaho, along with some other basins across the state, according to the report.
Peak snowpack at almost every snotel site south of the Clearwater basin remains well below average, according to the report. But April showers brought total water year precipitation to near-normal levels in all major basins. The Big Wood and Salmon basins show below-normal water year precipitation totals, but all other basins are near or slightly above normal, Tappa wrote.
Winter’s return to the Lost and Wood basins in April was welcomed by most, water watchers said. April precipitation was near-normal, bringing water year precipitation to between 100 and 105 percent of normal in most parts of the two basins, but not in the Big Wood basin.
Snowpack was higher in April than in March, but still well below normal, the report states. The Little Lost basin was at peak snowpack for the water year on May 1, but that was only 87 percent of a typical peak snowpack.
Mackay Reservoir was at 85 percent of normal on May 1.
The Salmon River basin received 130 percent of normal precipitation in April, bringing water year precipitation to 93 percent of normal. Snowpack in the basin stands at 105 percent of normal, the first time it’s been above normal since mid-February, according to the report. But the basin is at only 80 percent of normal peak snowpack. Recent cool weather and precipitation should cause peak streamflow to occur later and could boost snowpack.
Tappa wrote that “more uncertainty than usual” will likely be injected into streamflow forecasts in the Salmon River basin because of the early melting in early April and snow and cool weather in late April.