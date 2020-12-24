As one of the few facilities equipped to test for the coronavirus in Idaho, lab technicians at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco began experiencing strain early in the pandemic.
“We’ve done so much testing for the state of Idaho, we’ve had to expand,” Lost Rivers CEO Brad Huerta said at the end of September. Since then, construction workers have used about $650,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds to nearly triple the size of the lab in Arco.
The work is expected to be completed before the year ends. Huerta said the interior finish work has yet to be completed. Then the lab will be stocked with supplies and equipment. MBA Energy and Industrial, based out of Magnolia, Texas, was hired to do the expansion. Workers from that company recently built the hospital’s surgical center, so Huerta said they were familiar with the space.
The expanded lab will be fully operational in mid-January, Huerta said, and will fill a much-needed role in the state’s response to COVID-19. Since the pandemic reached Idaho in mid-March, Huerta said his lab technicians have been inundated with COVID-19 tests from around the state. During the first few months of the pandemic, as testing slowly ramped up, Huerta said it became obvious the Arco infrastructure needed to grow.
With the ability to run more medical tests at once, Huerta expressed excitement at the possibilities the expansion offers, beyond COVID-19. While the extra-large lab was built in response to the novel coronavirus, Huerta said all forms of medical testing will be conducted there.
Coronavirus testing will most likely remain a priority for several years, he said. As a permanent part of society, Huerta said there will always be a need to test for the virus.
“It’s just one more thing hospitals will be expected to do in the future,” Huerta said.
The final hurdle to getting the expanded lab running at peak performance is staffing, which Huerta said is a “perennial issue in any hospital.” Finding qualified medical staff for any position is a challenge, Huerta said, since it’s a competitive market. Even though they’re adequately staffed, the Arco hospital has advertised an open lab technician position for seven years.
“Just in case one falls in our lap,” Huerta said.
Always on the lookout for new hires, Huerta said it’s difficult for rural medical centers like Lost Rivers. Not only do they have to be convinced to work there, but Huerta said medical providers also need to be alright with living in a remote area like Butte County.
“You’re never going to have enough doctors, enough nurses, enough anyone,” Huerta said. “We’re always recruiting.”