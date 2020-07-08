Susan Coon of Arco died in an auto crash the evening of July 7 at the intersection of U.S. Highways 20 and 26, north of Atomic City.
Idaho State Police said a three-vehicle crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. July 7.
Coon, 59, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on U.S. 20, troopers said. William Mobley, 37, of Idaho Falls was driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan eastbound on U.S. 20-26. Lawrence Clark, 55, of Pocatello, was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima, westbound on U.S. 20, according to a news release from the state police.
Officers said Clark had slowed down to turn left onto U.S. 26 from U.S. 20. Coon was driving behind Clark, and failed to slow down when he did. She swerved into the left lane and her auto collided with the side of Clark's auto, spun around clockwise and was struck by Mobley's auto in the eastbound lanes.
Clark was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by a ground ambulance from the Idaho National Laboratory. Mobely was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, also by an INL ambulance.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts, state police said. The crash blocked the junction of U.S. 20 and U.S. 26 for about four hours.