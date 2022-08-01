All of the incorporated cities in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties reflected population gains or held steady in the latest population estimate report issued by the U.S. Census Bureau, boosting the number of residents in the three counties as well.
Clayton stayed at 9 residents in the data which compares July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, data. The other communities all showed growth, the report states.
Challis grew by 25 residents to reach an estimated population of 922 a year ago. Mackay’s population increased by 21 people to 473. The population of Stanley grew by three, reaching 122 in 2021.
Arco gained 26 residents, increasing to a population of 908. Butte City has a population of 81, two more than in 2020. Moore has six new residents, reaching a population of 168.
Salmon stands at 3,190, up 82 people between 2020 and 2021. Leadore grew by one, reaching 94 residents.
Custer County grew by 3.6 percent in the same time frame, ending with 4,428 residents, up from 4,275.
Lemhi County’s growth rate was 2.4 percent, increasing to 8,162 in 2021 from 7,974 in 2020. Butte County registered 3.1 percent growth, increasing to 2,654 residents from 2,574.
Idaho’s statewide population grew by 3.4 percent, reaching 1,900,923 in 2021. Idaho gained 61,817 new residents between 2020 and 2021, census data shows.
Data compiled from the Census Bureau by the Idaho Department of Labor showed that most of Idaho’s growth continues to occur in urban cities.
Meridian grew by 7,864 people to 125,963. Nampa had 5,934 people move in, reaching a population of 106,186. Caldwell saw a gain of 3,644 residents to 63,629. Boise gained 1,776 new residents to stand at 237,446. Another 1,629 people moved to Eagle, pushing its population to 32,100. Twin Falls gained 1,620 residents to reach 53,213. The population of Idaho Falls increased by 1,485 to 66,898. Ammon’s population grew by 944, reaching 18,673. Pocatello gained 854 residents to stand at 57,092.
By percent, the fastest-growing city in the state was Paul, increasing by 20.3 percent to 1,441 residents. Several other small Idaho communities saw double-digit percentage growth, including Dover, increasing by 18 percent to 917 residents; Horsehoe Bend increasing by 13.5 percent to 818; and Ponderay growing by 12.5 percent to 1,470 residents.
On a national scale, Meridian, Caldwell and Nampa ranked numbers 13, 14 and 15 of the fastest-growing cities with populations of at least 50,000 in the U.S., each growing by at least 5 percent.