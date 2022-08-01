All of the incorporated cities in Custer, Lemhi and Butte counties reflected population gains or held steady in the latest population estimate report issued by the U.S. Census Bureau, boosting the number of residents in the three counties as well.

Clayton stayed at 9 residents in the data which compares July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, data. The other communities all showed growth, the report states.

