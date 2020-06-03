As summer travel begins and COVID-19 restrictions lift, operators of museums and cultural centers in Challis, Salmon, Clayton and Stanley are taking different measures as they prepare for visitors.
“The quarantine thing threw us for a loop,” Carolyn Naillon, board president of the North Custer Museum in Challis, said. “We’re just kind of scrambling to see what happens.”
Museum volunteers had anticipated opening on Memorial Day weekend, as usual, but chose to hold off until June 13. The museum will be open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Naillon said she was concerned for the safety of volunteers who staff the museum, including herself. Safety within the museum is her primary concern.
Another reason for the delay was Naillon needed time to come up with a sanitation plan. Because she doesn’t know how many volunteers will help out at the museum this summer, it’s been difficult to come up with a concrete cleaning schedule. She asks visitors to participate in keeping the museum sanitary by wearing masks and using hand wipes when they visit, both of which will be provided.
Events are planned this summer at the Challis museum, including a pancake breakfast and an antique sale. It’s too early to decide dates, Naillon said, because the COVID-19 situation is still developing.
Plans also changed for Suzy Avey, director of the Sacajawea Center in Salmon. Avey said the center won’t have as many events and gatherings this summer because of coronavirus. Avey still intends to invite local historian Judy Washbon to visit a few times a week and give presentations. But physical distancing standards mean the presentations will take place outside in the Meriwether Lewis Theater. That open barn provides space for people to spread out as they listen to the speaker.
The Sacajawea Center building is small, Avey pointed out, and when she opened on June 1 for appointments only, she had to limit the number of people allowed inside to five at one time.
“On June 15, depending on the governor’s orders, we will hopefully extend our opening,” Avey said.
For the time being, the frequency of sanitizing the building has increased. People are encouraged to observe physical distancing inside the building and on the network of trails.
The Lemhi County Historical Museum in Salmon had a rough time rescheduling things for the summer, according to Director Hope Benedict. History month events, always held in June, were called off.
“We might do a bigger one next year,” she said.
Still in the process of “figuring out what that will look like,” no opening date for the Salmon museum has been set. But, Benedict wants to open in mid-June. Once it’s open, sanitation efforts will increase and patrons will be provided masks. She doesn’t know what hours the museum will be open because schedules haven’t been firmed up.
Lin Gray is still figuring out a plan for the Stanley Museum, too.
“We’re trying to be flexible at this time,” Gray said. She set Friday, June 12, as a tentative opening date. The museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this summer.
Like other museum leaders, Gray plans to have the facility cleaned often — every hour — and to provide guests with masks and hand sanitizer.
Concerned about out-of-state travelers, Gray worries Stanley could become a hot spot for the virus. Gray said she spoke with hotel workers in Stanley who told her most reservations have been coming from within Idaho.
While several museums adjusted summer opening plans, Myron Combs with the Clayton Museum stuck with his annual schedule, opening Memorial Day weekend. He had about 100 visitors that weekend. Combs said he opened the museum because renovations were made at the site earlier this year. A lot of work went into upgrading the museum and Combs said he didn’t want that to go to waste.
The Clayton Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. People can schedule weekday appointments. Visitors won't be required to wear a mask but they will have to keep six feet of physical distance from one another.
The Lost Rivers Museum in Mackay also opened Memorial Day weekend and is open every weekend through Labor Day.