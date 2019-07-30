A county fair ends in one short week, yet behind the scenes local residents have been toiling for a year to organize it.
“We rely on an army of volunteers,” said Sarah Baker, University of Idaho extension educator in Challis, who helps organize the Custer County Fair in Mackay every year. This year’s fair began Monday and wraps up Saturday, Aug. 3.
“With small counties like ours, we can’t afford to hire people like at the bigger fairs. We can always count on local residents and businesses to step in and donate their time,” Baker said.
They depend on Lost River Electric Co-op employees using their boom trucks to raise a large cloth to provide shade for the show arena.
“We start early in the morning but can’t get through all the animals during the cool part of the day,” Baker said. “We don’t have a covered arena, so a large cloth provides shade to keep the kids and livestock cool. We’re grateful co-op employees help put it up.”
One of the fair committee’s entertaining events is a 4-H corn shucking contest.
“We give winners a free turkey leg for shucking the most corn in the shortest amount of time,” Baker said.
Local resident Natalie Teichert stepped forward as Custer County Fair Board secretary in 2017.
“Our kids were always showing their animals, and I was grateful to those who made it possible so decided to volunteer,” she said.
Three groups oversee the fair — the fair board, the market animal sale committee and 4-H leaders.
“Counting all those volunteers, we probably have more than 100 people helping with all the activities,” Teichert said.
Armed with rakes and shovels, FFA and 4-H members clean up the fairgrounds a week before the event and clean up afterward, too.
Money raised at the popular livestock sale helps fund a scholarship in memory of Tina McAffee Wojciechowski. She was an valuable member of the 4-H and FFA market animal sale committee and was a participant and supporter of 4-H and the fair.
“People are so generous,” Teichert said. “Someone donates a lamb or pig, and the buyers usually donate it back several times.”
For Teichert, the best part of the fair, besides watching her kids show livestock, is seeing the exhibits.
“You get to see how creative people are here in the valley,” she said.