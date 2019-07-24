SALMON — A Salmon teen set herself the lofty goal of saving quaking aspens, among the U.S. West’s keystone trees, one stand of “quakies” at a time.
Kelsey Stansberry, who graduated from Salmon High School in May and will attend the University of Montana this fall, is the creative genius behind a trio of signs at the Sacajawea Center in Salmon that spell out the importance of aspens to ecosystems across western North America.
The signs were designed by Stansberry for her senior project. They are located near the interpretive center and the outdoor amphitheater for easy viewing. The goal is for visitors to read about the widespread decline of trees known for their trembling, or quaking, leaves which are prized for their autumnal gold. Funding for the signs came from the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Idaho Native Plant Society.
Loss of aspens across the western United States and Canada is believed to be linked to drought, insects, disease, heavy browsing stress by ungulates like elk or grazing pressure by cattle, according to government scientists. Researchers with such agencies as the Forest Service believe that suppression in western U.S. states of a natural fire cycle has given conifers — which can crowd and shade aspen — an advantage.
Three years ago Stansberry became interested in aspens and their fate while working as an intern with Salmon Valley Stewardship, a nonprofit that works to promote a sustainable economy and productive working landscapes in the Salmon River region. Stansberry has since helped monitor stands of the trees in the area and where most are considered at greater or lesser risk due to everything from lack of water to encroaching conifers.
Stansberry developed a fondness for aspens along with fears for their future. And the tree’s value stretches far beyond the aesthetic, with Stansberry extolling such virtues as providing shelter for birds and supporting surrounding vegetation by allowing sunlight and water to filter to the bottom of any given stand.
“Aspen occupy an awesome little niche in the ecosystem,” Stansberry said.
One of the more controversial measures scientists have advocated in an attempt to save aspen is cutting of conifers. Such a project was under way in the Salmon area a few years ago, unleashing a wave of phone calls from worried observers.
“Citizens were really upset because of all the cutting of trees at the site where aspen were being monitored so I thought things like the interpretive signs would help explain about aspen and about some of the strategies thought to help support them,” Stansberry said.
Jenny Gonyer, natural resources program manager for Salmon Valley Stewardship, said the group is now coordinating the Central Idaho aspen working group, whose efforts target the Salmon and Challis areas and whose membership includes the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
Gonyer is among enthusiasts of the trees, which colonize by cloning or seeding, who might rhetorically pose the question, “What’s not to love about aspen?”
“Aspen is a biodiversity hot spot, providing for everything from pollinators to elk and it is an oasis in the sage,” she said.
For its part, the Sacajawea Center is home to an aspen grove near the interpretive center. Director Lin Gray said Stansberry’s project meshed with the center’s educational aims and also has inspired a nascent plan to plant an aspen grove and associated habitat elsewhere.
The project that gave rise to the signs, funded by the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Idaho Native Plant Society, has to some degree shaped Stansberry’s destiny. She plans to major in ecosystem science and restoration at the University of Montana, where her efforts to save aspen were a factor in the school’s awarding her a scholarship for select incoming freshmen.
“I like the idea of benefiting aspen but I never thought aspen would be benefiting me,” said Stansberry.