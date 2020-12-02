Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson said he needs more time to review details of the Aug. 1 fatal shooting of Boise resident Russell Liddell by Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman at the Tin Cup Campground.
“I’m waiting for more reports to come back before I make a decision,” Oleson said. Until he finishes his review, he won’t decide whether to charge Zimmerman with any crime.
The investigation began nearly five months ago and there’s a sizeable amount of evidence to review, Oleson said. Delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic have also slowed the process, he said.
Zimmerman shot and killed Liddell after the two got in an argument while the police chief was camping with 17 friends and family members near Stanley. According to the police report on the incident, Liddell drove into the group’s campsite at 10:15 p.m. that night. After Liddell sat in his idling vehicle for a few minutes, several members of Zimmerman’s party reportedly spoke to Liddell and they reported Liddell was drunk and belligerent, the incident report states.
Allegedly complaining they were in his campsite, Liddell drove around the site several times, shining his headlights into tents, before stopping outside one tent, the report states.
Zimmerman and two other men eventually confronted Liddell. Armed with a pistol, Zimmerman approached Liddell and asked what was wrong, according to the police report. Liddell mumbled something and a fight ensued, according to the report.
Liddell then allegedly got out of his auto and opened the back door to get something. Unaware Liddell had a .45-caliber pistol, Zimmerman and his friends said they heard the slide click on a handgun, at which point Zimmerman pulled his pistol out of his pocket. Liddell fired two shots before Zimmerman shot him five times, the report states. Two group members, one a registered nurse and the other a former paramedic, confirmed Liddell had no pulse, the report states.