The annual ATV event dubbed Ride the Bayhorse is back at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park later this month.
The events are centered at the state park, south of Challis at the intersection of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 93.
The rides take place Saturday, Aug. 21 but the fun begins the evening of Friday, Aug. 20, state park Manager Rick Thompson said.
There’s no fee to participate in the rides, but meals must be purchased and participants must possess proper stickers for their ATVs or motorcycles and a parks passport or buy those before hitting the trails. People can register in advance or the morning of the rides, Thompson said. Advance registration is helpful to the organizers as they plan for food, he said. To register, call the state park at 208-879-5244, stop by in person or register via the state park’s Facebook page.
The event kicks off with a Friday evening meet and greet at 6 p.m. at S&W Junction, across the street from the state park, with live music and food for sale.
On Saturday morning people can buy breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Registration runs from 8 to 9 a.m. A safety orientation session is scheduled for riders from 9 to 10 a.m. The guided rides begin at 10, all headed toward Bayhorse. Riders are split into groups based on their skill levels and state parks personnel lead them on appropriate trails, Thompson said.
The riders converge at the Bayhorse townsite at noon for sack lunches. Time is allocated for riders to wander around the townsite before hitting the trails again. All the riders are expected back at the state park at 6 p.m. for dinner sold by The Taco Wagon of Salmon. Food will be available until about 9 p.m., Thompson said.
The public can visit the park and buy breakfast or dinner on Saturday, he said. “I’m sure that would be appreciated by the vendors,” Thompson said.
Any type of ATV or motorcycle is welcome at the event, Thompson said. This year organizers have identified trails that can handle the big 50-plus-inch ATVs.
Thompson reminds riders that trail maps can be found on the park’s website: parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/yankeefork.aspx.