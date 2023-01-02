BOISE — A state audit of more than 19,000 ballots cast in Idaho’s Nov. 8 general election has identified only six variations, according to a report from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.

The variations all resulted from sorting errors or faint markings on the ballots that were counted differently by human eyes and automatic tabulation machines, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock said.


