Results of an autopsy conducted on David Knauer, who died from a gunshot on Nov. 14, 2022, still haven’t been delivered to Custer County authorities.
Knauer died shortly after a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the fifth-wheel RV he lived in at 253 River Drive in the Tunnel Rock Acres addition west of Challis, off Idaho Highway 75. Deputy Gavin Jones said he was sent to River Drive after Knauer’s wife called 911 at 6:13 p.m. to report her husband had shot himself. Jones was at Willow Creek Summit when he received the call and estimated it took him about 30 minutes to get to the Knauer residence.
According to Jones, Knauer had a faint pulse when he arrived, but the man died soon after.
Jones said the way Knauer’s body was lying and the location of the handgun made him suspicious that Knauer hadn’t shot himself.
A day or two later Jones and Deputy Jordan Kunkel went to Jones and Casey Funeral Home and tested Knauer’s hands for gunshot residue, which wasn’t found. Deputy Jones said gunshot residue can stay on corpse for up to seven years. Because of the absence of gunshot residue, an autopsy was ordered, Jones said. The body was taken to Ada County for that process. Toxicology results have been released and showed that Knauer had a blood alcohol level of about 0.24.
The gun was sent to the Idaho State Police lab for a forensic review, Jones said.
A few days after the shooting, Jones was told that a pickup was seen leaving the area of the Knauer home about a half an hour before the shooting was reported to police. Deputies don’t know if the driver of the pickup was involved, but want to find that person, Jones said. The pickup is described as an older two-tone brown and tan Chevrolet with a black cow catcher on the front. No license plate information was available, he said.
Custer County Coroner Chad Workman said it often takes a month or two to receive autopsy results from Ada County, which is the only place in Idaho where autopsies are performed.
A second forensic pathology center is planned for construction in Pocatello on the Idaho State University campus. Funding was lined up in November, but no construction timetable has been determined.
David Knauer was 65 at the time of his death, a day before his birthday, Deputy Jones said. David and Sharon Knauer bought a one-acre lot on River Drive on Sept. 8, 2022, according to data on the Custer County MapServer.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to seek more information about the incident and the pickup. People can call 208-879-2231 or send an email to custersheriff270@gmail.com.
