Sawtooth Avalanche Center workers announced several improvements to their website, including a trip planner and a nationwide forecast template.
People can go to www.sawtoothavalanche.com for a “one-stop-shop” trip planner tool, funded by a U.S. Forest Service grant and donations, according to a press release. The trip planner provides users with an avalanche forecast, relevant observations, recent avalanche activity and a point-specific weather forecast for any location.
Avalanche center workers will also be posting forecasts from a nationwide template on their website starting Dec. 13. The Forest Service National Avalanche Center and several other centers across the western U.S. pooled resources and developed a common avalanche forecast template that can be inserted into any center’s website.
Forecasts are issued at 7:30 a.m. every morning on the website, according to the release. People can also subscribe to them through email or tune in to KECH 95.3 or KDPI 88.5 weekday mornings for current avalanche conditions.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center tested the template last season before it went nationwide. Also last season, avalanche center workers expanded their forecast area by nearly double.
Thanks to a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, workers were able to keep enough staff this season to continue monitoring more than two million acres in the Sawtooth, Boise and Salmon-Challis national forests near Banner Summit and Stanley, Smiley Creek, Atlanta and Carey. Previously, they monitored about 1.15 million acres.
Avalanche center workers advise people to check their website before heading out and to add to it as well. Always looking for recent information on avalanche conditions, people can post their observations on the center’s website, email them to info@sawtoothavalanche.com, text messages and images to 208-481-5921 or find the center on social media.