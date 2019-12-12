A $28,000 grant awarded from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation paid to hire more employees and doubled the area Sawtooth Avalanche Center forecasters can monitor, improving the new forecast template.
The avalanche center also received a $25,000 grant from the Nicholas J. Martin Jr. Family Foundation to improve its website, which center Director Scott Savage said will be integrated into the new template for forecasting.
“Several avalanche centers wanted to pool their resources and create one template people can rely on for forecasts,” Savage said. “The website will also allow recreationists to upload weather conditions.”
Savage said the new template means avalanche centers across the western U.S. can share information about snow conditions, safety and weather.
“It’s a classic win-win,” said Savage. “We saved money by pooling resources and created the best possible product.”
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will be the first to test the new template before the official roll-out in 2020. Center employees will be testing the system to determine if any revisions need to be made before it becomes widely available.
“We were one of the centers that really pushed hard for this, so it makes sense we be the guinea pig,” Savage said.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is located in Sun Valley and provides forecasts for Banner and Galena summits and the Sawtooths, Western Smoky, Wood River and Solider Mountains.
Savage and his crew began working on the new template last April. He said the grant money, which he applied for in January, helped in making the new template. It gave the Forest Service enough money to hire a full-time forecaster and create a modern website, which Savage said was needed. Despite making revisions to the website each year, the center’s employees still used the platform that dated back to 2007.
“Window dressings don’t fix a website that’s over 10 years old,” Savage said. “We needed an entire new backbone for the system.”
The new website will allow users to post observations, share photos, instant message information and connect to the center’s social media sites. It’s expected to be finished next summer.
“The big goal is to increase consistency,” said Savage. “We’re trying to get as much information out there for the benefit of recreationists.”