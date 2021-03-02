BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives voted 38-31 in favor of increasing snowmobile fees Monday. House Bill 229 will now go to the Senate.
The bill would raise the snowmobile certificate fee from $31 to $35.50 for Idaho residents and from $31 to $59.50 for non-residents. Validation stickers on rented snowmobiles would increase from $61 to $65.50 for everyone. An earlier version of the bill considered raising the fees from $31 to $49.50 for both residents and non-residents.
Idaho snowmobile programs are paid for with sticker fees. The fees go to search and rescue costs, trail grooming, plowing parking lots, avalanche and new rider classes, restroom maintenance and warming huts.
Bill sponsor Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said snowmobile programs are expensive. Idaho has more than 5,600 miles of snowmobile trails and owns 40 trail groomers that Gestrin priced at $320,000 each.
The bill outlined where some of the new fee money would go. Two dollars would go to the state snowmobile search and rescue fund. One dollar will go to the Idaho Department of Lands to “provide snowmobile opportunities and to repair damage directly related to snowmobile use.” The Idaho Department of Lands would be required to publish an annual report identifying how it used that money.
“We’re having greatly increased need for search and rescue. The more activity there is in the backcountry, the more avalanches that are triggered,” Gestrin said.
The bill would create a new state avalanche fund. One dollar of each snowmobile rider’s fee would go to that fund to support avalanche centers, improve avalanche education and better avalanche forecasting.
“The better these machines become, the more radical places they go. And we need to have the search and rescue capabilities to help these folks when they get in trouble. But also it gives search and rescue capabilities to help skiers and other folks who are out there,” Gestrin said.
Recently, avalanches have been all over the news. This winter may become the deadliest recorded avalanche season in the United States. There have been 33 avalanche fatalities this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, including one in the Sawtooth Mountains in February.