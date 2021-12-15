Avalanche warnings have been issued for multiple areas in Central Idaho as a winter storm continues to drop wet snow this week.
Sawtooth Avalanche Center personnel have issued a high-level warning for all elevations of Galena Summit and the Eastern mountains. “Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist,” the center said in a news release. Nearly 3 feet of snow had fallen in the area by Tuesday morning and another 16 inches were forecast to fall. “Large natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely today,” the release states.
The high-level warning is in place for the Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains at all elevations as well, the center reports. Another foot of snow is expected to pile onto the 3 feet that has already fallen in that region, increasing potential for natural and human-triggered avalanches.
Banner Summit and the Soldier and Wood River Valley mountains are also listed at high-level risk at all elevations. Three feet of snow is on the ground in those regions, with another foot expected.
Avalanche center officials said settled storm totals as of Tuesday morning ranged from 24 to 30 inches at remote weather stations that generally sit at lower elevations in sheltered terrain.
“More snow is certainly falling up higher,” Ben VandenBos wrote. “This has more than doubled our snowpack, in some places almost tripling it,” VandenBos said. But, he said, snow water equivalent is the better measurement of the amount of snow loading during the type of storms that have hit the region in recent days. Three inches of snow water equivalent had been recorded in most locations tracked by the center and Banner Summit and the Western Smokys were approaching 4 inches of snow water equivalent, he said.
The storm pattern now in place favors the southeastern portion of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s forecast area, VandenBos said, including the Pioneer and Boulder mountain ranges and mountains above the Wood River Valley. He expected another 18 inches of snow in those mountains by the end of Tuesday.