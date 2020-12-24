Workers in Custer County continue to earn less money than people in most of Idaho, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The weekly wage paid to Idahoans in the first quarter of 2020 ranged from a high of $1,812 in Butte County to a low of $469 in Boise County. Custer County came in at $624. In Lemhi County the average weekly wage was $708, according to the report. Statewide, weekly wages increased by 4.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 to an average of $864.
Ada County’s average weekly wage of $1,012 ranked in the bottom half of the 357 largest U.S. counties, but high in Idaho.
Four Idaho counties reported average weekly wages of less than $600 — Bear Lake, Boise, Franklin and Oneida.
Eleven other counties had an average weekly wage of between $600 and $699 — Custer, Elmore, Fremont, Gem, Idaho, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Owyhee, Valley and Washington.
Workers in 20 Idaho counties earn between $700 and $799 a week — Adams, Bannock, Bingham, Bonner, Bonneville, Boundary, Canyon, Cassia, Clearwater, Gooding, Jerome, Kootenai, Latah, Lemhi, Lincoln, Minidoka, Payette, Shoshone, Teton and Twin Falls.
In four counties — Benewah, Blaine, Nez Perce and Power — people earn between $800 and $899 a week.
And in five counties — Butte, Camas, Caribou, Clark and Ada — people earn $900 or more a week, the report shows.
Nationwide, the average weekly wage is $1,222. Only Butte County in Idaho reports a wage above the national average, the report shows. The highest average weekly wage in the nation is paid in New York, New York — $3,270. The lowest average weekly wage of large counties is $666 in Cameron, Texas.
Idaho’s statewide average falls below all neighboring states. The average weekly wage in Montana is $869; in Nevada it’s $1,033; in Oregon it’s $1,103; in Utah it’s $1,026; in Washington it’s $1,414 and in Wyoming it’s $955.
The data comes from the first three months of 2020, prior to the declaration of the coronavirus pandemic. It also shows that employment in the Gem State increased by 3 percent from March 2019 to March 2020, again before massive layoffs associated with the virus.