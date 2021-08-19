With the hot sun high above the 2021 Braun Brothers Reunion music festival, Muzzie Braun dedicated the song "Yankee Fork" to his wife JoAnn, just as he did the last time he performed in Challis two years ago.
Performers and listeners at the sold-out event couldn't help but acknowledge the past year and a half under the COVID-19 pandemic. Before he rocked the crowd with Reckless Kelly's "Wild Western Windblown Band," fiddle-armed Cody Braun joked about how he spent time during the pandemic not coming up with new songs.
No one seemed to mind, as Cody and his brothers Micky, Willy, Gary, his uncle Gary and father Muzzie played a plethora of recent creations and old favorites throughout the three-day country music festival. As the Brauns performed in their bands and with the talented musical acts they curated for the show, people in the crowd commented on how the 2021 event compared to years past.
Jody Fay-Sweeney of Spokane, Washington, who's been to more than 10 Braun reunions, said everything felt "bigger." Standing near the front stage Friday night, waiting for Micky's and Gary's band Micky and the Motorcars, Fay-Sweeney said she didn't realize how much she missed the festival last year. Because she's been to so many, Fay-Sweeney said she developed a family of sorts over the years at the festival. When the show was canceled last year, the long-time fan said she "tremendously" missed it and her group of friends.
Before all the Braun men took audience members back to the good old days Saturday afternoon, Challis residents Dave and Christy Hewitt agreed with the out-of-towner and said the 2020 show was missed by locals, too.
"Without the show, it was a hard winter" for Challis businesses who depend on the influx of tourists, Christy said. Everyone from waitresses working for tips to business owners hoping to get in the black are glad the event came back this year, she and her husband said.
Many of the people not from Challis at the festival said they would have loved to shown Challis some love last year. Scott Taylor and Jake Caal, two friends from Bonners Ferry, said they planned to attend the 2020 installment of BBR.
As they admired the Gibson guitars the Braun brothers played when they reunited Saturday, Taylor and Caal said they couldn't think of much to complain about when it came to the music festival. They had seen some acts previously, but new bands to them like American Aquarium blew them away.
With this being the second Braun reunion he's been to, Taylor said he was hoping to see the Turnpike Troubadours perform again. Even though they weren't in the 2021 lineup, Taylor said he wasn't too disappointed since he was just happy he could return to Challis with friends for a great show.