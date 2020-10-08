Plans to move and replace the bridge at the Bayhorse Campground will need to be revised after property owners near the bridge went before Custer County commissioners Sept. 30 and voiced concerns about the project.
“It has to be done in safety,” Gary Petersen, who lives with his wife Linda on Bayhorse Ranch, said.
County Road and Bridge Supervisor Melvin Lanier applied to the Western Federal Lands Highway Division for a grant to replace the worn bridge with a new one designed to last 100 years. The new, $4 million bridge would have been half a mile downstream from the current bridge.
County commissioners, highway division personnel and Local Highway Technical Assistance Council representatives met in July to discuss the project. However, Petersen, his wife and fellow rancher Howard Cutler said even though their lives would have been affected by the new bridge construction, they weren’t invited to the July meeting. Peterson made the point as a someone who lives near the bridge, he could have told them the new location isn’t a good idea.
Off-road vehicle riders like to unload at the campground and use the bridge and Idaho Highway 75 to access trails in the nearby canyon, according to Petersen. This is a huge safety concern, and Peterson said changing the location won’t improve that unless the bridge is moved closer to the campground.
Jeff Miles with the highway assistance council said moving the bridge closer to the campground might not be feasible. The Bureau of Land Management oversees the campground, and Miles said they wouldn’t allow the bridge to be moved closer if it negatively affects campers’ experiences.
“Somebody’s going to get killed in one of those little four-wheelers,” Petersen said after stating most ATVs can only reach 35 mph while passenger vehicles can travel up to 65. “There are some people who treat that highway like a race track.”
Cutler, who has a water pipe running from his property across the current bridge, also said he was upset he wasn’t invited to the July meeting. “My livelihood crosses that bridge,” he said, and he only knew it was going to be replaced because he talked with Petersen.
Both Petersen and Cutler said if a new bridge has to be built, they would like to take over ownership. However, Miles said that is unlikely.
“The bridge is pretty bad,” Miles said. “It’s one inspection away from a closure.”
Commissioners Steve Smith and Randy Corgatelli said the county erred in not informing nearby residents of the project before submitting the application. They pledged to keep the Petersens and Cutler involved with the next one, which they unanimously voted to resubmit. Miles said the reapplication process will take some time, but promised to expedite the process as much as possible.