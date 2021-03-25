Repair and restoration work will continue this summer at the historic town of Bayhorse, following the Idaho Legislature's approval of between $250,000 and $500,000 for the work.
Land of the Yankee Fork State Park Director Rick Thompson said the money was approved to pay for some stabilization work to the stamp mill and the livery stable, both of which sustained damage in the March 31, 2020, earthquake that had its epicenter about 19 miles from Stanley.
As soon as weather permits this year, Thompson said work on the roof of the Bayhorse hotel will resume. That project was halted last fall by the arrival of snow. And, the masonry work on the Wells Fargo building is expected to begin this summer.
Most of the projects will take a few years to finish, Thompson said, because the construction season at Bayhorse is short.