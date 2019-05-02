Public input on a watershed restoration project in the Bayhorse watershed is sought at a Friday, May 10, meeting in Challis.
Officials from the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management will lead the meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. in the interpretive center at the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
The Bayhorse project is a priority for hazardous fuels reduction treatments, according to Challis-Yankee Fork District Ranger Kurt Pindel. It is next to the Challis municipal watershed. Possible efforts could include prescribed fires, hand thinning, pile burning, non-commercial and commercial thinning and firewood gathering.
Forest and BLM officials expect that the project won't occur until after 2020. About 11,000 acres are involved.