With most of the heavy lifting and planning behind them, the four Braun brothers and their dad are in the home stretch for the 2022 installment of the Braun Brothers Reunion festival.
Music is on tap this year from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at the festival grounds above the Challis Golf Course.
It’s unlikely there are still any three-day passes available, eldest Braun son Cody said last week, but there are still single-day tickets for each of the three days and some two-day Friday and Saturday passes up for grabs. Tickets can be ordered online at https://braunbrothersreunion.com/event/braun-brothers-reunion-2022/. Any available tickets are sold at the gate, Cody said.
The early-bird ticket pickup event is again staged at the Y-Inn on Wednesday, Aug. 10. People can get their wristbands and merchandise beginning at 4 p.m. to avoid standing in line at the gates, Cody said.
This year marks the 19th show in Challis. BBR began in 1979 in Stanley and moved to Challis in 2003.
Cody said he and his brothers, who live in Texas, all look forward to coming home for the event, not only to get out of the Texas summer heat, but to fish and float the river and to catch up with their friends, family and fans.
Gates open at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at noon Saturday. You can pack in chairs and blankets, but no food or beverages. Plenty of food and drink is offered for sale on the grounds. A new food vendor is joining the BBR ranks this year, a Texas festival food provider who the Brauns have worked with at other shows.
Among the performers taking the stage this year are Kelley Mickwee, a first-timer at BBR. She’s first up, playing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Mickwee lives in Austin where she was a member of a couple of different bands and now “is doing her own thing,” Cody said. He played fiddle on a couple of her new tracks and will join her on stage Thursday.
Jason Boland and the Stragglers follow Mickwee Thursday before Corb Lund plays at 7 p.m. and Wade Bowen closes Thursday night out. Bowen and Boland and the Stragglers have played BBR in the past, and Cody said it’s great to have them back this year.
Cody is pretty excited about the song swap that kicks things off Friday. Django Walker and Friends will feature performances by Tylor Ketchum, Matt Hillyer and George DeVore. Ketchum is of Tyler and the Train Robbers, a past BBR band. Hillyer played with Eleven Hundred Springs, a legendary Dallas band. DeVore is “a Texas friend of ours,” Cody said. Walker, son of Jerry Jeff Walker, has made several BBR appearances.
The Suzy Boggus Trio follows, hitting the stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Chris Knight plays at 7 p.m. Knight performed in Challis “years ago,” Cody said. “He’s a great songwriter and we’re glad he’s back.”
Cody’s brothers Micky and Gary and their band, Micky and the Motorcars, close out Friday night, stepping under the lights at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s music begins at 1 p.m. with the traditional Braun Family show, featuring Cody and bandmate/brother Willy, Micky and Gary, dad Muzzie, uncle Gary and anyone’s guess who else might trip onto the stage, family or friend.
“We look forward to the jam session with our friends,” Cody said. “It’s always fun.”
Cody Canada and the Departed, another past BBR performer, play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Paul Thorn is up at 4 p.m. Thorn is an ex-boxer who plays a mix of Mississippi blues and some soul, Cody said. He delivers plenty of funny lyrics and Cody expects the audience to enjoy Thorn’s show.
The Jeff Crosby band, which plays Custer County and BBR regularly, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers return to BBR and play at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Arizona band was here a few years ago. Cody produced a few songs on the Peacemakers’ upcoming album. Clyne created the theme song to the TV show “King of the Hill.”
Cody and Willy Braun bring their Reckless Kelly bandmates to the stage to wrap up the festival, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Free shuttle buses will run throughout Challis all three days, picking people up and taking them to and from the grounds. Parking is limited at the festival grounds. Shuttles stop at the bottom and top of Main, as far as the Northgate Inn on U.S. Highway 93 North, two sites along U.S. 93 South and at Challis Hot Springs. The bus drivers are “pretty good” about stopping along a route if they can and picking up people who are on their way to a drop-off spot, Cody said.
Cody recognizes the recent tough economic times in Challis and throughout the country. “I’m glad we’re bringing people to Challis again and giving local businesses a boost,” he said.