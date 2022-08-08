micky braun 8.4.22
Micky Braun and his brothers return to Challis next week for the Braun Brothers Reunion Festival. Braun is seen performing with his band, Micky and the Motorcars, at the 2021 event.

 Shelley Ridenour file photo

With most of the heavy lifting and planning behind them, the four Braun brothers and their dad are in the home stretch for the 2022 installment of the Braun Brothers Reunion festival.

Music is on tap this year from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at the festival grounds above the Challis Golf Course.

