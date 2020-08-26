As of Monday morning, the Bear Creek Fire burning 29 miles east of Salmon hit 10,706 acres according to overnight infrared tracking.
According to a press release from U.S. Forest Service Public Information Officer Amy Baumer, The fire surpassed 10,000 acres Saturday. On Monday morning, it was reported seven helicopters, 13 engines, and 419 total personnel from the U.S. Forest Service had the fire 60 percent contained.
During the weekend firefighters conducted strategic burnouts to combat the growing lightning-caused fire. Since it was first reported Aug. 11, the Bear Creek Fire has about doubled in size.
Due to the topography of the Bear Creek drainage, which can cause high winds, the area is still expected to see active fire behavior for the foreseeable future. However, Baumer said in the press release that because the forecast on Monday called for increased cloud cover with the potential for rain showers, fire activity could lessen.
Firefighters plan to monitor the burnout areas they lit over the weekend and extinguish any residual heat they find. Public and firefighter safety continues to be the top priority. Anyone driving near the fire area should expect delays due to firefighter activity.
Area, road and trail closures continue to be in effect. Lemhi Pass Road is closed from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass. There are no official evacuation orders associated with the fire as of Monday.
The Muldoon Fire, which is 20 miles southwest of Mackay and was first reported Aug. 16, reached 85 percent containment Monday morning, according to Baumer. A crew of 29 firefighters are keeping the wildfire, the cause of which is still unknown, to 374 acres.
Heat remains in the center of the Muldoon Fire, and visitors to the area will still see smoke rising from the area, but the fire is far way from the firefighters’ control lines.
Fire activity is minimal as of Monday, Baumer said, but firefighters will continue to track hotspots and reinforce their fire line at the Muldoon Fire. Once the fire is out, firefighters will remain on-scene for several weeks to monitor the area.
For more information on wild fire activity, road closures and weather conditions, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.