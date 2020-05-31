The Beaverhead Endurance Run that takes place in the mountains near Salmon is still on the calendar for Saturday, July 11, but organizers plan extra steps to ensure safe and sanitary conditions for runners.
“We haven’t shut down our race because we’re within that window in Idaho’s plan,” race organizer David Tarkalson said, referring to Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan. That plan calls to fully reopen Idaho after June 26.
However, Tarkalson said he and his brother and fellow organizer, Eric, know it’s still possible the race will be canceled. They have no way of knowing if Idaho will meet the requirements to exit the final phase.
“If we have to cancel, then we have to cancel,” he said.
Tarkalson said the goal is to focus on what they can control, including taking steps to increase sanitation and physical distancing.
Runners will be asked to wear a face covering at all times, Tarkalson said. People can bring their own masks and organizers will provide cloth face coverings for runners. The face coverings meet Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to the coronavirus. The guidelines state any covering that prevents water droplets, which is usually how the virus is transmitted, from leaving the mouth are acceptable as sanitary masks.
Runners won’t have to wear the face coverings while they run, but Tarkalson said they will be required when runners pass one another and when runners stop at aid stations.
Aid stations will also work differently, he said. Runners will get drinks and snacks that will be set out in individual servings. Aid station workers will wear masks and gloves at all times while the runners make their way through the 100- and 55-kilometer courses, Tarkalson said.
Tarkalson understands even with precautions, some people who have registered for the race may not feel comfortable traveling to Salmon. Likewise, some Salmon residents won’t feel comfortable having a lot of travelers come to their town during a pandemic.
To mitigate those concerns, Tarkalson said all race activities will be held outside the city and the organizers will use shuttle buses for the runners. When getting on the shuttle buses, Tarkalson said people will need to sanitize their hands, put on face coverings and not talk. Tarkalson worries the no talking rule, which will cut the possibility of spreading the virus through the air significantly, might be overkill. On the other hand, “we’re just trying to play it safe,” he said.
Race organizers are offering refunds to the runners who feel uncomfortable participating, Tarkalson said. He and his brother know some runners won’t want to deal with the new health requirements and others think it is a bad idea to travel now.