A status hearing in the first-degree murder case against Challis resident Ben Savage is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 16 before Judge Stevan Thompson in Challis.
Savage is charged with killing Charlie McBride on Feb. 25 up Morgan Creek. Savage remains in jail in lieu of posting a $1 million bond, where he’s been since his March 30 arrest at the Idaho Falls airport.
Savage pleaded not guilty to the murder charge at his Aug. 5 arraignment in District Court. He was bound over to District Court on Aug. 2 after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing. His preliminary hearing was continued several times, first set for April 15, but after he waived his right to a speedy hearing, it was rescheduled to May 6 and then to Aug. 5, before being waived.
According to court documents, Savage, 36, called Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin from Pennsylvania on March 22.
Savage reportedly told the sheriff he was working inside a shop in the Morgan Creek drainage on Feb. 25 when he heard a bang, went outside and saw McBride was dead and a woman was standing near McBride’s body. Savage told the sheriff he helped the woman bury McBride. On March 24, sheriff’s investigators found McBride’s body where Savage said it had been buried.
Investigators say evidence shows Savage was alone with McBride on Feb. 25.
McBride was 23 at the time of his death. He had been reported missing on March 3. His body was found March 24, burned and buried on private property up the Morgan Creek drainage northwest of Challis. McBride and Savage were working together there on Feb. 25.
During investigations that began after McBride was reported missing in early March, Savage initially told sheriff’s deputies he had given McBride a ride into Challis on Feb. 25 to buy work boots and hadn’t seen McBride since then.