A visibly tuckered out, yet ecstatic, Connie Sugden collapsed into her lawn chair just before 2 p.m. last Saturday, basking in the success of the Challis Classy Chassis car show.
“It’s our best ever,” Sugden said. “This is the biggest show we’ve ever had.” A total of 76 autos were entered in the June 3 show, the Y-Intersection park had at least a dozen vendor booths and hundreds of people wandered among the cars and booths during the six-hour show.
“This is one of the first events of the summer and it was a long winter,” Sugden said. “Everybody wants to be out.” Not much blue sky was visible all day Saturday, with cloud cover providing a break from too much sun on spectators, participants and the decked-out autos. At least a few times the clouds got a bit dark and people’s eyes turned upward as they wondered whether more rain would fall. Luckily, the rain held off until about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Sugden gave props to the “twin” guys, a big group of Twin Falls and Magic Valley residents who’ve participated in the show for more than a decade. They came again and brought more friends from near and far. This year’s show brought many entries from Custer, Butte and Lemhi County residents, as usual, she said, along with a good showing from the Boise area. One entry came from Pinedale, Wyoming, another from California, and a bright orange Roadrunner arrived from Kenora, Ontario, Canada, a mere 1,275 miles from Challis.
People could see fully restored 90-year-old autos, vehicles in various stages of repair, a brand-new Corvette, trucks with near-monster tires and a lime green tiny electric commuter car, which captured plenty of attention.
The 1972 B&Z Electra King 36-volt car, about the size of a golf cart, was complete with a bulldog horn ornament. Owner Susan Newman of Boise found the tiny car in a trash heap outside Melba, where it had sat for 25 years. It had no batteries, didn’t run and was pretty battered up, the sign posted at the car said. She rescued and restored it and is in the process of making it street legal to buzz around in.
The tiny two-seaters were built from the early 1960s to the early 1980s in Long Beach, California, designed for use as commuter cars. In 1974 a new one cost $2,180, at the time the average new car price was around $4,000.
Newman has brought other vehicles to the Challis car show before and her husband brought a 1964 Chevrolet Corvair to this year’s event, complete with a vintage copy of Ralph Nader’s “Unsafe at Any Speed,” perched on the windshield.
Newman hustled out of her lawn chair frequently to answer questions and show the Electra King off as people snapped photos on their cellphones and children oohed and ahhed at the tiny green machine.
Challis resident Paul Warmoth, ever the car restoration guy, chatted with everyone as they stopped to admire his 1957 Chevrolet Nomad wagon. The maroon car sports ghostly flames on not only the exterior, but the dashboard, too. The interior roof has chrome strips stretching across, adding a touch of class. He popped the hood frequently, even as several lookers admitted to knowing nothing about auto engines as they gazed inside.
Warmoth shed light on the reasoning for the cool accoutrements on his car, and many of the other 1950s vehicles in the show.
“In the 1950s, World War II was still on everyone’s minds,” he said. So, they styled cars after World War II aircraft with fins and bullets on the bumpers and hoods, adding an aerodynamic appearance.
Canadian Ron Bell and his wife Joy are spending another week in Idaho, heading to a car show in Filer this weekend with their 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner. Ron attended the Challis show last year, along with a friend who lives in Twin Falls who enters the Challis show every year. Bell loved the show and area so much, he returned with Joy and their little dog.
No, they didn’t drive the Roadrunner the 1,275 miles to Challis. It came in a trailer they pulled. Bell has only owned the car since December, so it’s on its maiden voyage. But he’s wanted this particular Roadrunner since he was 12 years old. That’s when he saw the janitor at his school drive a bright orange Roadrunner to school and he knew he had to own one someday. Getting a 1970 model was key, because it was the first year Plymouth installed a pistol-grip shift knob, Bell said.
Bell couldn’t stop raving about the beauty of Challis and said he’d told his friends it might be three days before they arrived in Twin Falls because there was so much to see and do between the cities. “The show in Filer isn’t until Saturday, we’ll get there by then,” he said.
