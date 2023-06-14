A visibly tuckered out, yet ecstatic, Connie Sugden collapsed into her lawn chair just before 2 p.m. last Saturday, basking in the success of the Challis Classy Chassis car show.

“It’s our best ever,” Sugden said. “This is the biggest show we’ve ever had.” A total of 76 autos were entered in the June 3 show, the Y-Intersection park had at least a dozen vendor booths and hundreds of people wandered among the cars and booths during the six-hour show.


