The Challis City Council opened three bids from constructions companies looking to help improve the Challis Airport.
Depatco Inc. of St. Anthony, H & K Construction of Idaho Falls and Gale Lim Construction from Blackfoot presented their bids to the council on Sept. 12. Depending on how much the Federal Aviation Administration is willing to allocate to Challis, the estimated cost of the project lies between $3.4 million and $4.3 million, according to Mayor Mike Barrett.
The city has $400,000 ready for the project and the council hopes that the FAA will match that. Two previous grants awarded by the FAA, which total $3.6 million, are not sufficient to cover the bid proposals. Gale Lim came in with the apparent low bid at $4.17 million.
“As we upgrade this airport, the Forest Service will be able to use it to respond more readily to those big forest fires,” said Barrett.
Along with government services, Barrett said the new airport will increase economic opportunities in Challis by encouraging recreational use and business use.
“There’s a tremendous economic impact of having something a little more modern,” said Barrett.
According to Barrett, the new airport will encourage smaller industries to come to Challis because they will have a place to transport people and ship products. He said that will bleed over into the rest of the town as people looking to use the airport will also use the supermarket, laundromat and other businesses during their stay in Challis.
The City Council will meet with FAA officials at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at the Pilot’s Lounge at the airport to finalize details of the project. The meeting is open to the public.