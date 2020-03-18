Bids to re-drill and install steel casing in Challis’s west wells 2 and 3 will be opened at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at City Hall.
Mayor Mike Barrett said as summer approaches, water use in Challis will steadily rise. The two wells recently experienced degradation and a hydrologist confirmed they need to be re-drilled before they can start pumping water again.
The mayor stressed Challis has running water and will continue to have it indefinitely. Until the wells are completely repaired Barrett said residents will be able to draw on Challis’s clear well, which is the surface water system the city used before the subterranean wells were installed.
Barrett said city workers maintain the clear well in case of emergencies. Coulter Hollingstead, a consulting engineer with Keller Associates who is working with the city on the project, reported at last week’s City Council meeting the clear well will be up and running in April. While it will be able to supply Challis with water, Barrett said the clear well has limitations. It doesn’t pump as hard as the two subterranean wells, and the mayor said because Challis is built on a hill some homes at the top won’t have the water pressure they are used to.
“It has some trouble reaching up past Third Street, but all you’ll really notice is that your sprinklers aren’t reaching as far as usual,” Mayor Barrett said.
Barrett also said there are different quality standards for the older surface water system, which requires water running through it to be disinfected with chlorine. Subterranean wells filter water through the soil, cleaning it and making chlorine unnecessary.
Barrett estimated the price of fixing the two wells at about $350,000. To pay for it, he and Hollingstead are in the process of applying for a $500,000 rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for emergency drinking water issues.
Hollingstead told council members he is in contact with the federal agency and Barrett expressed optimism that they city will get the grant.
Barrett said he would like construction to begin in April and have the wells running by early May.