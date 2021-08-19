Cellphones captured photos and video of the Big Idaho Potato as it rolled into Challis Tuesday afternoon and headed up the hill to the Challis Golf Course.
It was essentially impossible to miss the 4-ton spud as it drove in from the south, turned up Main and ended up parked high on a hill overlooking the stage where the Braun Brothers Reunion played out to a crowd of 3,500 or so people during three days last week.
It was the first visit to Challis for the potato and Tater Team members Melissa Bradford and Kaylee Wells. The two had plenty of questions about what to see and do on Wednesday, because they had an unusual day off before the golf course was flooded with people and music.
Their choice was a trip to Redfish Lake and Stanley with lunch at Mountain Village Resort. Bradford described the venture and location as “just so beautiful.”
“We saw the signs for the Yankee Fork,” Wells said. They wanted to visit the area where the Brauns grew up, but she said they ran out of time.
The two brand ambassadors manned a booth in front of the rig throughout the festival and jumped up frequently to take photos of people with the potato. It’s all part of the job they love, Wells said. They gave away potato recipes, potato pins and potato truck pins and stickers to anyone who wanted a goodie or three.
The visit included an endeavor of the Idaho Potato Commission’s A Big Helping Program. People could sign a poster board at the giant tater in support of Chipmunk Ski Hill. Near the end of the festival, Spuddy Buddy came out of the dark, cool storage spot in the giant potato to make a $1,000 donation to the ski hill.
The A Big Helping Program is designed to help local charities, Wells said. Typically, the potato commission donates $1 per signature, up to $500 to a local charity when the team visits a community. But the commission decided to donate $2 per signature, up to $1,000 to the ski hill. The Braun brothers chose the charity, telling the Tater Team they’ve skied at Chipmunk their entire lives.
Cody Braun had spotted the tater in Texas earlier this year and reached out to the potato commission about having it appear at his family’s namesake music festival. It all worked out and the big rig rolled into Challis. Wells and Bradford said the potato spends most of its time touring outside Idaho, so this multi-day appearance was a bit unusual.
The Braun brothers were as excited as anyone to see the spud arrive. They were at the golf course setting up for the festival when the Tater Team arrived Wednesday. After Bradford navigated around the grounds to park the potato, Cody and Willy Braun toured the inside of the big brown tuber. Willy called his brother Gary to boast about the adventure.
“You’ll never guess where I’m calling from,” Willy said, “inside the Big Idaho Potato.” A few minutes later, Gary showed up to check out the action and Micky strolled across the grounds to join his older siblings.
The four brothers then followed Bradford to the top of the potato, getting there by pulling themselves up on a rope lead. They joked around and posed for hundreds of photos while a row of Challis men in ATVs parked across from them watching the early show.
Spuddy Buddy received a serenade from Muzzie Braun when presenting the check Saturday afternoon. Muzzie sang “Idaho Spud” as Spuddy Buddy danced around. Once the crowd — who were not all Idahoans — figured out what Spuddy was, they joined the fun.
Ski hill President Todd Adams said ski club members also sold T-shirts while Challis was filled with visitors. Wearing one of the shirts bearing a stylized version of the tow rope that gets Chipmunk skiers to the top of the hill, Adams said the Brauns have always been supportive of the ski hill.