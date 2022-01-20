BOISE (AP) — A panel of lawmakers on Tuesday signed off on the state’s largest-ever tax relief package, less than a week after the legislation was introduced on Jan. 12.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to send the $600 million tax measure to the full House.
The bill includes a $350 million rebate for 2020 income tax filers and $250 million in ongoing income and business tax cuts. The $350 million rebate is coming in part from the state’s record $1.9 billion budget surplus. It includes a 12 percent rebate for 2020 filers or $75 per taxpayer and dependent, whichever is greater.
The ongoing tax cuts come from cutting the number of tax brackets from five to four and reducing the rate for each of them. It includes dropping the top rate from 6.5 percent to 6 percent. Individuals making more than about $8,000 and couples more than about $16,000 are in the top bracket in Idaho.
Corporate income tax would also be cut from 6.5 percent to 6 percent.
Opponents say the tax cuts mostly benefit the wealthy.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little generally doesn’t comment on pending legislation. But he sent his policy director and his budget chief to testify at the hearing to publicly signal his support for the bill. Little outlined the proposal in his State of the State address and the House committee moved with unusual speed to get it introduced on the third day of the session, the Idaho Press reported.
Rep. Steven Harris, a Republican from Meridian and the committee chairman, is one of the bill’s sponsors.
“The bill does a few simple things, but will have dramatic fiscal impact, both for our taxpayers but also for the state government,” Harris told the panel.
The bill would partially offset the cost of the ongoing cuts to the state treasury by permanently tapping $94 million a year from the Tax Relief Fund, a state fund that collects all sales taxes paid on online purchases, rather than sending those taxes through the same distribution formula to local governments and the state general fund as other sales taxes.