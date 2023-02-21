The Idaho House of Representatives' revenue and taxation committee introduced three tax administration bills, including one that would standardize applications for homeowners' exemptions.

Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, introduced a bill that would clarify a law passed in 2020 to allow residents to apply for the property tax homeowners' exemption at any point in the year.


