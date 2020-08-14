BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners are asking that Justin Oleson be removed from his position representing their county on the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board.
Commissioners signed a letter to the fair board last week questioning whether it was appropriate for Oleson to represent Bingham county when he claims Custer County as his residence.
“According to our understanding of the Eastern Idaho Fair bylaws, to represent a county on the Fair Board the representative must reside in the county that he or she represents,” the letter states.
Oleson was reached for comment last about the situation and the letter.
“I was not aware they were holding a meeting regarding this,” Oleson said. “I wish they would have invited me to be there.”
Oleson pointed out he owns residences in three counties in Idaho, and understands why certain laws pertain to declaring a primary domicile. But when he was appointed to the fair board nearly 10 years ago, he primarily resided in Bingham County. Fair board terms run four years, unless death, resignation or eviction of the position takes place.
Oleson has represented Bingham County on the fair board for nine years. In the primary election held earlier this year, he won the Republican nomination for the Custer County prosecuting attorney position, filing with a Challis address as his primary residence. He defeated Jason Mackrill in the primary. No Democrat filed for the office, so barring a successful write-in campaign in the November general election, Oleson will likely be elected Custer County’s prosecuting attorney. Custer County has had an appointed prosecutor for decades because of the lack of attorneys residing in the county.
Oleson, who has residences in both Bingham and Custer counties, will have to make Custer his primary residence while he is in office. Bingham County commissioners believe that is a violation of the fair board’s bylaws, and that prompted their request that he no longer represent Bingham County.
“If this is the case, Mr. Oleson should not be allowed to represent Bingham County on the Fair Board any longer,” the letter from commissioners states. “If there is a bylaw being broken as alleged, we cannot support Mr. Oleson being a representative for Bingham County at this time. If you could review the matter and we can discuss your decision in order to address the community should the issue be questioned of us again.”
Oleson has other ties to the Bingham County, including being a partner in the Blackfoot law firm Blaser, Oleson, and Lloyd and a member of the Elks Lodge.
County representatives to the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board are appointed by the respective county’s commissioners. But county commissioners don’t have the authority to remove their representatives. Only the fair board can remove a member by a vote. That is designed as a check and balance process, so appointees aren’t ousted every time new commissioners are elected or when disagreements arise.
Oleson was a strong supporter of holding the state fair this year regardless of the number of COVID-19 cases. He said people can make the decision to attend or stay home and wanted the state fair to proceed as planned. The state fair is still pegged for early September in Blackfoot, but it’s been scaled back to eliminate entertainment and focus largely on youth livestock projects.