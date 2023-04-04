Reclaiming Bison

A bison calf stands in a pond in Bull Hollow, Oklahoma, in this Sept. 27, 2022, photo.

 Audrey Jackson/AP

DENVER — U.S. officials will work to restore more large bison herds to Native American lands under a Friday order from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that calls for the government to tap into Indigenous knowledge in its efforts to conserve the burly animals that are an icon of the American West.

Haaland announced $25 million in federal spending for bison conservation. The money, from last year’s climate bill, will build new herds, transfer more bison from federal to tribal lands and forge new bison management agreements with tribes, officials said.


