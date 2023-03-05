nickel-cobalt electra 2.23

Someone looks over the black mass material that was turned into a nickel-cobalt hydroxide product at Electra Battery Materials’ refinery in Canada.

 Electra Battery Materials photo

Critical metals have been recovered from black mass in Electra Battery Materials’ first plant-scale recycling effort.

Electra CEO Trent Mell said the first attempt to recycle black mass material in North America at that scale was successful in recovering multiple metals needed for the electric vehicle battery supply chain. The test was conducted at Electra’s refinery north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, using the company’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process, Mell said in a news release.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.