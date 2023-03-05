Critical metals have been recovered from black mass in Electra Battery Materials’ first plant-scale recycling effort.
Electra CEO Trent Mell said the first attempt to recycle black mass material in North America at that scale was successful in recovering multiple metals needed for the electric vehicle battery supply chain. The test was conducted at Electra’s refinery north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, using the company’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process, Mell said in a news release.
“Initial results from our black mass trial are extremely encouraging,” Mell said. “The results validate that our ... process is able to recover high-value elements from shredded lithium-ion batteries effectively and confirm that the commissioning work we have completed to date has made our refinery operational again.” The refinery had been idle for a decade and is in the recommissioning process.
The test recovered a mixed hydroxide nickel and cobalt product, lithium, copper, graphite and manganese.
Because of the test’s success, Mell said Electra personnel will expand their trial of black mass recycling through June. At the same time, engineering studies to determine the costs to build a permanent black mass recycling facility next to the refinery will be completed, he said.
Electra obtains its black mass from North American producers who shred expired lithium-ion batteries and remove all casings from the batteries. Most of the black mass material that’s been generated in North America has been treated by a pyrometallurgical smelting process that has a higher carbon footprint and lower metal recoveries than the hydrometallurgical process used by Electra, Mell said.
Mell expects to sell the materials that will be recycled in the next four months to companies that will process and re-use it.
Electra officials are also revising their timelines for completing various parts of their refinery work because of supply chain delays in obtaining microchips and damage that occurred during transit to Toronto to a custom-built falling film evaporator vessel. That $600,000 vessel requires repairs before it can be used to vaporize water from the cobalt solution before it is crystallized into cobalt sulfate.
Electra Battery Materials is developing a cobalt and copper project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt in Lemhi County, with plans to process minerals it mines there at its Canadian refinery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.