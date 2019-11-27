Bureau of Land Management officials gathered 295 horses during the seven-day wild horse roundup near Challis.
Plans called for gathering about 365 horses to reduce overpopulation in the local area. About 244 horses were placed in the wild horse and burro adoption and sale program. The Challis wild horses will be available for adoption in late January, according to the BLM.
The remaining mares were treated with a fertility control vaccine and released back to the range. The plan is to reach a level of about 185 horses on the range.
Helicopters were used in the roundup, as is common with BLM horse roundups. Crystal Wengreen, temporary facility manager of the roundup, said horses were separated into three pens during the gathering.
“In temporary holding, we age them, sort them by sex, so we have a stud pen, a mare pen and a weanable foal pen,” she said. “(Here) we made the determination on which horses would be released back to the range.”
The BLM planned an aerial census flight last week to count horses still on the range. Before the roundup, estimates placed the number at 429 horses on the Challis management area.