The Howe Peak Fire, which started 4 miles southwest of Howe, was 70 percent contained Monday afternoon, according to Kelsey Griffee with the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.
The fire started around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2 and reached about 6,600 acres. Containment has been slowed as hand crews manipulate the steep, rugged terrain on the west side of the fire, Griffee said. The four hand crews, which total 80 firefighters, have dug the fire line on the west side but are still securing it, she said.
The east and north sides of the fire were contained by Friday, aided by cooler night temperatures.
The fire was caused by people, Griffee said. Interviews are underway to learn more about who’s responsible for starting the fire.
About 100 firefighters are on the scene with engines, water trucks and a dozer. A helicopter is on standby, Griffee said.
The fire damaged some power lines and Rocky Mountain Power employees have been replacing those poles and restoring electricity to customers who lost service. The fire jumped Idaho Highway 33 and burned along the road, coming within a mile of Howe. While residents were notified to be ready to evacuate, that didn’t prove necessary. Idaho 33 was closed for a while last week to its junction with U.S. Highway 26.
The fire has burned Forest Service and INL lands.