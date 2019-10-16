The Arco Volunteer Fire Department received a fire engine from the Bureau of Land Management in early October.
The wildland fire engine was no longer needed by the BLM, so it was given to a department which did need it, Kelsey Griffee of the BLM said in a news release.
The BLM has a program known as Rural Fire Readiness which distributes excess equipment, including engines, hoses, pumps, chainsaws and hand tools, to local fire districts or fire associations that meet certain requirements.
Arco Fire Chief Dan Koste said the Arco department "is proud to have this engine and will put it to good use. We could not have an engine like this without the Rural Fire Readiness program."