Materials used to create an armored river bank revetment on the Salmon River will be removed this month by Bureau of Land Management officials.
Tires, car parts and wire cable used near the Morgan Bar campground and boat launch site, about six miles downstream from the city of Salmon, will be removed, Ben Swaner with the BLM said in a news release.
The revetment was built in the 1950s and has progressively failed in the last six decades, Swaner said. That’s allowed tires, tire rims, a car chassis, cables and other debris to fall into the river. About half the structure has decayed and fallen off.
Prior attempts to remove the debris haven’t been successful and a high volume of sediment and erosion have hampered those efforts.
“The Salmon River is a valued resource ... as well as a popular recreational fishing and boating destination,” Swaner’s release stated. “Maintaining and improving the ecological health of the river is vital in order to support local businesses.”